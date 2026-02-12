Rs 2.46 billion compensation distributed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees in Harban Bhasha

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Compensation cheques worth over Rs 2.46 billion were distributed on Thursday among landowners of Tehsil Harban Bhasha, District Upper Kohistan, whose land was acquired for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at Commissioner House Abbottabad in the presence of Commissioner Hazara Division Fayyaz Ali Shah, RPO Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, Chief Engineer (Diversion Works) Diamer-Bhasha Dam Engineer Mumtaz Qazi, DG Social Safeguards Major (R) Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan, officials of WAPDA and the district administration, and local elders from Harban Bhasha.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Hazara Division Fayyaz Ali Shah appreciated the cooperation between the administration and local elders for the timely completion of the mega project.

He said land acquisition was carried out in accordance with government laws, which required time due to legal procedures. The. The commissioner assured that any future issues would be resolved in accordance with the law and without unnecessary delay, urging local elders to continue their cooperation with the administration.

RPO Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti emphasized the need for continued collaboration between local elders, WAPDA, and the district administration to address issues through relevant forums in a timely manner.

Chief Engineer Mumtaz Qazi stated that WAPDA had always prioritized the legitimate demands of the local population and ensured timely compensation payments. He added that substantial funds were being utilized under a comprehensive program for regional, economic, and social development through various welfare and development initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan briefed participants on the land acquisition process and said that future project-related matters would be resolved in consultation with local elders.

Former Chairman Tehsil Harban Bhasha Abdul Aziz, representing the elders, thanked the Commissioner Hazara, WAPDA, and the district administration for the compensation payments and assured continued cooperation for resolving issues and promoting socio-economic development in the project area.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were distributed among local elders in recognition of their positive role in resolving land acquisition and related matters.