Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

KARACHI, May 31 (APP): Sindh Home Minister, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Friday said that Sindh government had released Rs 1 billion for the first phase of Karachi Safe City Project aimed at making the metropolis a peaceful and crime free city.

While chairing a meeting held here at DIG CTD office to discuss the first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project, the home minister emphasized the need of swift completion of the project within 12 months.

He mentioned that Sindh government had transferred Rs 3 billion to the project account for expediting the necessary works for launch of the project. The objectives of the safe city project are to eliminate crime and apprehend criminal elements and the government wants to expand it to other cities of the province after its launch in the capital Karachi, he added.

The minister expressed his commitment to the objective of making Karachi a peaceful, secure and crime free city and underscored the importance of the Safe City Project in achieving the goal.

Briefing the participants of the meeting on the progress and priorities of the project, Director General Safe City Project, Asif Aijaz Sheikh informed that Pakistan’s largest screen and data centre would be established under the project.

As many as 12000 cameras will be installed at selected locations in Karachi while 2000 existing cameras to be upgraded, he said adding that plans were underway to install 10,000 more cameras across the city and all the cameras would be connected through fiber optic cables.