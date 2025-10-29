Rs. 133bn tax collected through e-Pay Punjab in four months

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs. 133 billion through e-Pay Punjab during the first four months (July-October) of the fiscal year 2025–26.

The online platform, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department has also recorded over 14 million online transactions during this period.

The figures were shared during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. The participants of the meeting were apprised that revenue collection through e-Pay Punjab included over Rs. 83 billion in Sales Tax, Rs. 10 billion in Property Tax, Rs. 9 billion in Motor Vehicle Registration, and Rs. 5 billion in Token Tax.

Through e-Pay Punjab, citizens can conveniently make payments for 97 different taxes and levies of 23 government departments, eliminating the need for physical visits and reducing dependence on agents or intermediaries. To date, more than 7.1 million citizens have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile application, reflecting the system’s growing popularity and public trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that e-Pay Punjab has made government payments simpler, more transparent, and secure, significantly contributing to revenue growth. He added that PITB continues to upgrade the system to expand digital payment services and provide citizens with faster, more efficient facilities from the comfort of their homes.