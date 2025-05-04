Rs 1.4b spent on Peshawar renovation, sports stadiums upgrade last year: CM

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 04 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday outlined the provincial government’s significant investment of Rs 1.4 billion in upgrading sports stadiums and undertaking various renovation projects aimed at revitalizing Peshawar.

Speaking about the progress of these initiatives, CM Gandapur highlighted up-gradation of gun and shooting sports facilities at RMT Club at a cost of Rs 200 million and a well-attended horse and cattle show with Rs 150 million costs. The historic Mohabbat Khan Mosque has also been restored at a cost of Rs 52 million.

The government’s efforts extend to preserving Peshawar’s rich heritage, with Rs 35 million allocated for protection of Hasnain Sharif School and Rs 23 million for up-gradation of Gorgathatri archaeological complex. Notably, Rs 92 million was spent on restoration of places of worship for minority communities.

Additionally, a new mosque was constructed in Regi Model Town worth Rs 50 million, and the renovated Nishtar Hall has become a hub of activity, hosting over 35 events that attracted more than 10,000 people.

Chief Minister Gandapur reiterated provincial government’s dedication to making Peshawar a model city, emphasizing their progress towards a “clean and green Peshawar.”