RPO visits Ramzan Sasta bazaar to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, Mar 03 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO), Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Monday said that strict monitoring was underway to ensure the provision of daily use items at cheaper rates at Ramzan Sasta Bazaars established for the convenience of the public on the orders of the Punjab government.

During a visit to the Sasta Bazaar established at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsabad he reviewed the security arrangements and inquired about the prices of the items available in the Bazaar.

He said that providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The RPO also checked the prices of commodities of daily use items and inquired from consumers about the prices, availability and quality of essential items.

He directed the officials concerned to take strict action against profiteers by conducting regular raids in the bazaars.