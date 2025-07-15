RPO reviews police performance

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 15 (APP):A meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan here on Tuesday to review the performance of Police in the region.

According to spokesperson for Police here, the meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO), Special Branch, Punjab Highway Patrol, CTD, CCD, SP Operations Safe City, and SP Police Training School.

The committee discussed ways to enhance coordination and communication among various law enforcement agencies to ensure a more effective response to security challenges. The meeting proposed measures to implement decisions and improve overall police performance in the region.

The Regional Coordination Committee aims to promote cooperation and collaboration among law enforcement agencies, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for citizens.