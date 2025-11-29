RPO meets with world snooker champion

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Nov 29 (APP): World Snooker Champion Asjad Iqbal from Sargodha met Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, who congratulated him for his remarkable performance in the World Snooker Championship. According to official sources, the RPO praised Asjad for representing Pakistan with distinction and said, “You are the pride of the entire nation, and it is a great honor for the land of Sargodha that its son has brightened the name of Pakistan on the global stage.”

Asjad Iqbal, hailing from Chak No. 40 North, won the World Snooker Championship title by securing second position in the singles category held in Oman and first position in the doubles category alongside Muhammad Asif from Faisalabad.

On this occasion, Asjad Iqbal also visited the Police Khidmat Markaz Executive to obtain his driving license. He appreciated the facilities provided at the center, remarking that the environment and services were comparable to those in European countries.