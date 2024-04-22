RPO lauds police officials for best security arrangements during Pak vs New Zealand Cricket Series

RAWALPINDI, Apr 22 (APP): Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, has lauded the efforts of police officers and personnel for successfully managing the Pak vs New Zealand cricket series ended at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with utmost peace and security.
Expressing his appreciation, the RPO highlighted the excellent performance of the police teams in ensuring top-notch security and smooth traffic flow throughout the series. He emphasized that the officers and personnel went above and beyond in executing their duties efficiently during the matches.
Babar Sarfraz Alpa extended his congratulations to all police officials and jawans for their dedication to ensuring foolproof arrangements at the event. He emphasized the significance of maintaining exceptional security measures and managing traffic effectively during such high-profile international cricket matches.
Moreover, the RPO commended the efforts of all traffic wardens who contributed diligently to the successful execution of their duties. He emphasized the pivotal role of Rawalpindi Police in the revival of international cricket, highlighting their commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for such sports events.

