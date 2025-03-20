25.5 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticRPO holds meeting with DPC
Domestic

RPO holds meeting with DPC

8
- Advertisement -
BHAKKAR, Mar 20 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, on Thursday held a meeting with members of the District Peace Committee (DPC) to discuss the prevailing law and order situation.
District Police Officer (DPO), Bhakkar,  Shehzad Rafiq Awan was also present in the meeting.
The RPO said the role of the Committee was vital to maintaining peace in the district adding, that the committee would play its role in promoting religious tolerance in the district.
He said the committee’s suggestion would be given priority for promoting peace in the district.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan