RPO holds meeting with DPC

BHAKKAR, Mar 20 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, on Thursday held a meeting with members of the District Peace Committee (DPC) to discuss the prevailing law and order situation.

District Police Officer (DPO), Bhakkar, Shehzad Rafiq Awan was also present in the meeting.

The RPO said the role of the Committee was vital to maintaining peace in the district adding, that the committee would play its role in promoting religious tolerance in the district.

He said the committee’s suggestion would be given priority for promoting peace in the district.