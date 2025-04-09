RPO distributes relief cheques among police personnel

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Apr 09 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has distributed relief cheques among police personnel approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Welfare Department.

He said that police personnel were our valuable asset and their welfare was our top priority.

The RPO said that on the special instructions of the Inspector General of Police, practical steps were being taken for impoving police force and to resolve the financial problems of the personnel so that they could discharge their professional responsibilities in a better manner.

He further said that the applications of the personnel were being processed on merit basis so that every deserving personnel gets his right.

He expressed his determination that such steps for the welfare of the police personnel would continue in the future as well.