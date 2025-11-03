RPO Dera’s orders lead to major shake-up in checkpost staff

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 03 (APP):Acting upon the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar, the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed has launched a robust crackdown on corruption and smuggling, marking a significant administrative reshuffle across the district.

According to spokesperson all checkpost in-charges along with their staff have been immediately relieved of their duties.

To ensure transparency and eliminate any possibility of misconduct, fresh personnel—who have never previously served at checkposts—have been appointed in their place.

The DPO said that the new measure aims to strengthen discipline, curb corruption, and dismantle smuggling networks operating through the region’s routes.

He further warnd that if any complaint or evidence of smuggling or illegal activity surfaces, strict legal action will be taken against the responsible officers without leniency.

This bold initiative reflects the police department’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, while reinforcing the RPO’s vision of a corruption-free and efficient policing system in Dera Ismail Khan.