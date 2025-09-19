RPO Dera vows to crush anti-state elements

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 19 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Friday vowed to crush the anti-state elements at all costs and thwart their nefarious designs.

He made these remarks during a surprise visit to Tank district, where he reviewed the overall law-and-order situation and security arrangements.

Chairing a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain and other senior officials, the RPO was briefed on existing security measures.

He directed the district police to intensify operations against terrorists and their facilitators, instructing that search-and-strike operations be launched in suspected areas to tighten the security cordon around them.

The RPO further ordered enhanced snap checking on highways, stronger police patrolling, and reinforced security at police stations and checkpoints.

He also stressed the need for foolproof arrangements to protect polio vaccination teams.

The RPO warned that no negligence would be tolerated in maintaining public safety and protecting citizens’ lives and property.