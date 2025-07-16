RPO conducts open court at Kallar Kahar police station

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, visited Police Station Kallar Kahar and held an open court to listen the complaints of local residents.

The open court was organized at the Tehsil Municipal Office, where DPO Chakwal, SDPO Saddar Circle Dr. Sara Ali Hashmi, SHO Kallar Kahar Police Station, and other police officials were also present.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa listened to the concerns of the people and issued orders for quick redressal.

He said that all resources are being used to solve the public’s problems.

He also stressed that open courts are an effective way to approach with citizens.

He directed concerned officers to take immediate action on the complaints and submit reports within the given time.

He said that “police stations are the basic unit to provide justice. According to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, we are taking all steps to ensure justice on merit at the police station level.”

Later, RPO Alpa visited the Special Initiative Police Station (SIP) Kallar Kahar. He inspected various areas including the front desk, lock-up, record room, SHO room, and living quarters of staff. He checked police records and issued instructions for strict implementation of SIP protocols set by the Punjab government.

He also reviewed the building’s renovation and cleanliness while directed that public service should remain the top priority.