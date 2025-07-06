RPO, Commissioner inspect security arrangements for 10th Muharram processions

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 06 (APP):Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, along with Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, conducted a thorough inspection of the security arrangements for the 10th Muharram ul Harram processions.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Divisional SPs, district administration officials, Peace Committee members, Anjuman Tajran, and senior officers from various departments also participated in monitoring the procession routes.

The top police officials reviewed security measures at all key points along the main procession route to ensure safety.

More than 5,500 police officers and officials were deployed for security and traffic management, including 1,000 officers assigned specifically to control traffic flow.

A central control room was established at Safe City Rawalpindi, using over 2,000 CCTV cameras to monitor the Muharram processions.

Snipers were deployed on rooftops to keep a close watch on any suspicious activity.

All participants have to undergo strict body search before joining the procession.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that Rawalpindi Police is working closely with religious scholars, peace committees, traders, and the public to maintain peace during Muharram.

He assured that the government’s code of conduct and orders would be fully enforced.