Role of fisherman backbone in coastal economy of Balochistan: Irshad

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 06 (APP):Vice Chairman of Balochistan Fishermen Cooperative Society (BFCS) Irshad Pars Magsi Advocate on Monday said that the role of fishermen is like a backbone in the coastal economy of Balochistan.

He said that BFCS is working seriously on protecting the rights of fishermen, stabilizing their livelihood and welfare projects, solving the problems of fishermen is our top priority. He expressed these views during a meeting with fishermen belonging to the coastal port of Dam Sonmiani and a delegation of Jam Group.

He said that the doors of the Fishermen Cooperative Society are open to every sincere fisherman, organization and leader. The organization prioritizes the welfare of the Maigir community above any political or personal affiliation.

Senior leader of Jam Group Mir Fateh Jamot said on this occasion that the steps taken by the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society under the leadership of Irshad Pars Magsi for the welfare of the Maigirs in the coastal areas are commendable.

He said that the current leadership of the organization is playing a significant role in stabilizing the coastal economy and restoring the rights of the Maigir community.

In the meeting, Mir Alam Jamot and Haji Hameed Mandara emphasized the need for improving infrastructure in coastal areas, repairing jetties, providing easy loans to the Maigirs and providing fishing boats equipped with modern equipment.

The presence of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society at the Maigir local level is increasing the confidence of the Maigirs.

He appreciated the transparent policies of the organization and the steps taken at the ground level.

Maigir representative Wadera Yaqoob expressed the hope that with the efforts of Vice Chairman Irshad Paras Magsi, the problems of the Maigir community would be resolved soon, and the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society to play a key role in creating new development and employment opportunities in the coastal areas of Balochistan.In the meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to continue mutual cooperation in the future.