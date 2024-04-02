Robbery-cum-murder case solved, criminal held

MULTAN, Apr 02 (APP): Shah Rukan-e-Alam police solved a robbery-cum-murder case and arrested the accused besides recovering weapon from his possession here on Tuesday.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that 21-year old Muhammad Hussain s/o Abdul Ghaffar resident of Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony was returning home when he was intercepted by an unknown outlaw at Shah Faisal Colony Ghauspura on March 07. The criminal held him hostage at gun point and snatched mobile phone and cash from him. They robber also shot him dead when he attempted to resist the robbery bid.

The CPO added that a case number 451/24 under section 302/392 was registered against the criminal and police started the investigations into the case.

He maintained that a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf was formed with a special target to arrest the criminal. The police team arrested the accused Furqan s/o Muhammad Latif resident of Samijabad Muhallah Sharifpura and recovered weapon, motorcycle and looted cash from his possession.

Further investigations were continued; CPO said and added that all possible resources were being utilized to protect lives and properties of the masses. He said that special prizes and commendatory certificates would be awarded to the police team.