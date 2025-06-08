Robbery attempt foiled at microfinance office in North Nazimabad, guard detained

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 08 (APP): A robbery attempt was reported late last night at a microfinance office near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, Karachi. The incident came to light after the police apprehended a security guard allegedly involved in the crime.

According to North Nazimabad Police on Sunday, the guard, identified as Amanullah, son of Ghulam Yaseen, is currently under interrogation. Preliminary investigations revealed that Amanullah allegedly unlocked the office gate and facilitated the entry of 10 to 12 accomplices into the premises.

The suspects arrived in a white Toyota Corolla and an auto-rickshaw, reportedly carrying cutting tools and a welding machine in an attempt to break open the office lockers.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the location. Evidence has been collected from the scene to aid the investigation.

Senior police officials, including the SP of Gulberg Division and SDPO of North Nazimabad, visited the site and assured that all suspects involved in the attempted heist will be apprehended