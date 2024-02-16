Robbers snatched motorbike from citizen

MUZAFFARGARH, Feb 16 (APP):The three armed robbers snatched a motorbike from citizen at gunpoint at Basti Sial in limits of Sadar Alipur police station.

According to police, a local man named Bashir was moving on his motorcycle CG-125. In the meantime some three muggers riding CD 70 approached him from behind.

One of the robbers pulled out a pistol and threatened the man. The rest of the two muggers hit him with butts of rifles and pushed him to throw in the nearby canal before taking away the bike. Upon hue and cry, locals of the surrounding places gathered in the area.

They called up the police. The muggers, however, fled the scene by taking benefit of the darkness of the night, it was said. The case was registered with police started investigation.