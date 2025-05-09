29.4 C
Domestic

Robbers injure farmer critically

CHICHAWATNI, May 09 (APP):Four armed persons on Friday opened fire at a farmer and injured him critically in village 11/L.
The police spokesman said a farmer, namely Ghulam Mustafa and his brother resisted a dacoity bid at a petrol pump, adding the dacoits opened fire and injured the farmer critically.
The robber also snatched Rs 23,000, he added.
The spokesman said the injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).
The police registered a case against the unidentified persons and launched investigation.
