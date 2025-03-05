20.5 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Domestic

Robber shot dead in encounter

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):In an exchange of fire between the Organized Crime Unit City Kotwali and the robbers, an accused involved in various cases was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.
The police said that the organized crime team was taking the accused to the Shahdara Town police station to recover weapons. Meanwhile, the unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire on the officials.
In retaliation, Zeeshan died due to firing of his own accomplices.
According to police officials, the accused was involved in dozens of serious crimes
such as kidnapping and raping children and robbery.
