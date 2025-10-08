Robber held in encounter

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 08 (APP):A robber was held in injured condition during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near Kidney Center in early hours of Wednesday.

According to a CCD spokesman, the team was stationed at civil garden near Kidney Centre when two unidentified suspects appeared from Jerey Wali Road. On suspicion, one of the officials signaled them to stop, but instead of complying, the suspects opened fire on the police. The CCD personnel retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the suspects, identified as Farhan, son of Amanullah Rajput,resident of Dera Mohammadi.

The injured suspect was arrested on the spot, while his accomplices managed to escape.

Police recovered a motorbike and a pistol from the scene. The motorbike was found to have been stolen from the limits of Shah Shams Police Station.

The spokesman said the aim of the CCD police was to ensure protection of citizens’ lives and properties.