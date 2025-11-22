Roadside-rescued transgender succumbs at Ayub Teaching Hospital after intensive care

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 22 (APP):A transgender individual, identified as Maryam alias Dulha, who had been rescued by Rescue 1122 a couple of days ago after being found lying unconscious on the road, passed away at Ayub Teaching Hospital despite receiving full medical treatment, officials said on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the transgender person was discovered in an unconscious state on the roadside and was immediately shifted to Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital for emergency medical care.

Hospital authorities said that upon arrival, the frontline healthcare team, including doctors and nurses, provided urgent treatment. After initial stabilization, the patient was shifted to Medical Ward-D under the supervision of Deputy Director Dr. Ilyas Khan for further management.

Media & PR Head Malik Saif documented the case and shared the patient’s photograph on social media in an effort to locate family members or community contacts. Hospital Director Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Afridi and Medical Director Dr. Saqib Malik also issued directions to ensure the provision of all necessary medical facilities.

The responsibility for treatment was taken over by Dr. Haider Zaman, Head of Medical Ward-D, whose team continued care throughout the night. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s focal person Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi and officials from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office monitored the situation closely.

Hospital sources said the patient’s condition deteriorated due to cardiac complications on Thursday afternoon, after which she was moved to the CCU. Despite efforts by the medical team, Maryam alias Dulha later succumbed to natural causes.

Following the death, Deputy Director Dr. Ilyas Khan and PR Head Malik Saif initiated efforts to trace legal heirs and arrange funeral proceedings, keeping senior hospital management informed of every development.

Umeed Welfare Trust contacted the hospital administration, offering assistance as they have a designated burial space for transgender individuals. After consultations among the hospital, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, TMA authorities, and trust representatives, preliminary burial arrangements were made.

The district president of the Transgender Union, Rani, along with other office-bearers, arrived at the hospital while the postmortem conducted by Dr. Nawaz was underway. In the presence of police officials, hospital representatives informed them that if no legal heir appeared by 9 AM the next morning, burial would be carried out by Umeed Welfare Trust in Nowshera.

Transgender Union representatives agreed with the decision and, in video-recorded statements, clarified that they did not hold anyone responsible for the death, describing it as a natural cause.