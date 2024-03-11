Road mishap claims one life in Lahore

road accident
ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):At least one person was killed and another was injured after two trucks ran over a motorcycle in wee hours on Monday.
According to rescue and police, the accident occurred at the Lytton Road where two racing truck ran over a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 51-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, said a private news channel.

