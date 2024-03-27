Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws:DEO

SARGODHA, Mar 27 (APP):District Emergency Officer Sargodha (DEO) Mazhar Shah advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules as road accidents could be avoided if they properly follow the safety laws.

According to a spokesperson,128 road accidents were reported so far during the current year.

A total of 2389 people including 1100 men and 1517 women were victims of the road accidents,he said and added most of the victims were between the ages of 21and 40 years.

Rescue service maintained its average response time and were trying to reduce road traffic accidents.Awareness and training programs in schools,colleges were ongoing in the district,he added.