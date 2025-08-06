Rigorous preventive actions, zero dengue case in 48 hours

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 06 (APP):The District Health Authority Rawalpindi has reported a significant breakthrough in dengue prevention, with no new cases confirmed in the last 48 hours. Targeting the hotspots, particularly in Murree which has recently been declared as a dengue epicenter, the health authorities have ramped up anti-dengue operations across the district. An intensified surveillance focused on the outbreak’s epicenter in Kohati, Union Council Ghel in Murree. According to the details, teams have targeted hotspots such as Hoteer, Baraiti, Barsaka, Chapri, Upper Kahkahri and the Bright School area in Murree, through rigorous larvae elimination, environmental sanitation, and targeted fogging to control the mosquito population.

“The escalated efforts have produced positive results, with health facilities reporting no new dengue cases”, said Dr. Waqar, the DHA Spokesman.

A district-wide surveillance program has also been strengthened to monitor and manage the situation, reflecting a comprehensive public health strategy. Officials are urging a continued public cooperation to sustain this progress.

According to the latest data shared by the health department, 4,173 patients have been screened in hospitals this year, with 34 confirmed dengue cases, 11 suspect patients admissions, and no deaths.

The data shows that vector surveillance since January this year was conducted with 4.1 million houses checked, of which 49,619 were detected positive, and 59,946 with larvae detected.

Punitive actions taken by the authorities include 1879 FIRs registered against the violators, 1130 points sealings including houses, shops, offices etc, 3,353 challans were issued and fines were imposed totaling Rs.3.49 million

Dr. Waqar confirmed that the authority was fully cognizant of the situation to yield potential outcomes.

On the other side, the district administration has decided to hold a daily review meeting and to share performance data with the media on a weekly basis. Moreover, it has been decided to take stern actions against health officials found negligent in rendering dengue preventive activities.