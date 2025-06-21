Riaz Shah pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 72nd birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 21 (APP):Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paying tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 72nd birth anniversary on Saturday, stated that she sacrificed her life to strengthen democracy in the country.

Riaz Shah, in a statement issued here, said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto rendered unforgettable services for constitutional supremacy, empowerment of people, poverty eradication, education, health, employment, women’s rights and protection of minorities.

Under her leadership, Pakistan created a positive identity all over the world.

The mission of Shaheed Mohtarma is continued under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said, adding that they were advancing BB’s ideology and strengthening social justice, federal unity, constitutional governance and continuity of democracy in the country.

Riaz Shirazi further said that her martyrdom was the greatest sacrifice that lit the lamp of democracy, which gave the nation the awareness of freedom of expression, constitutional supremacy and civil rights.