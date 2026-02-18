Revised office timing notified for Ramazan

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP):The government on Wednesday notified revised office timings in observance of the holy month of Ramazan.

A notification issued here said that with effect from the first day of Ramazan, office timings from Monday to Thursday will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while on Fridays the office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

These revised timings will remain in force throughout the month of Ramazan, and normal office hours will resume after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification advised all employees to adhere strictly to the updated schedule and maintain professionalism and discipline during working hours in the holy month of Ramazan.