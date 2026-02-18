Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HomeDomesticRevised office timing notified for Ramazan
Domestic

Revised office timing notified for Ramazan

52
PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP):The government on Wednesday notified revised office timings in observance of the holy month of Ramazan.
A notification issued here said that with effect from the first day of Ramazan, office timings from Monday to Thursday will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while on Fridays the office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
These revised timings will remain in force throughout the month of Ramazan, and normal office hours will resume after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The notification advised all employees to adhere strictly to the updated schedule and maintain professionalism and discipline during working hours in the holy month of Ramazan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan