Revised DC valuation rates for properties announced in KP

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 17 (APP):The KP government has issued revised official property rates across Peshawar and other districts of the province.

According to the latest update on Thursday, over 5,000 localities, including villages and urban areas within Peshawar, have received individual valuation changes under the new DC (Deputy Commissioner) rates.

Significant increases in property rates have been recorded in key residential and commercial areas such as Hayatabad, Zaryab Colony, University Road, Faqirabad, Ring Road, Peshawar Cantonment, GT Road, Charsadda Road, and various inner-city markets. Meanwhile, rates for agricultural and underdeveloped areas have seen a decrease.

Official sources confirm that the revised rates reflect noticeable changes in both commercial and residential property valuations. Relevant departments were issued the updated rate schedule yesterday, which will now be applied to property sales and taxation processes.

The move aims at regulating the property market more effectively and enhance government revenue. While the revised rates may increase property prices in some localities, they could also create new investment opportunities due to lower valuations.

This change is expected to have a direct impact on property transactions, taxation, and investment strategies across the province.