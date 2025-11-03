Revenue Public Service Camp held in Bahawalpur

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 03 (APP):Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq, the District Administration organized a Revenue Public Service Camp at the lawns of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bahawalpur. The initiative was part of the Punjab Government’s efforts to provide citizens with easy access to essential public services related to land revenue. The camp saw a large turnout of citizens seeking assistance with various revenue-related issues.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner City Khaleel Ahmed, as well as revenue officers and staff members. During the camp, Dr. Farhan Farooq, along with other officials, listened to citizens’ grievances regarding the Revenue Department and issued immediate written orders to resolve their issues on the spot.

Dr. Farooq explained that the camp aimed to assist citizens from all tehsils of the district with problems such as record corrections, issuance of ownership documents (Fard), property transfers, registry issues, income certificates, domicile issuance, and other land revenue matters. He emphasized that this “one-window” service platform allows citizens to access all relevant services in one place, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and convenience.

Following the directives of the Punjab Government, the Revenue Public Service Camp is held on the first two days of each month to address citizens’ concerns in a timely manner. Special arrangements, including shaded seating areas, clean drinking water, and other basic amenities, were made to ensure the comfort of the attendees.

Dr. Farooq reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to addressing all public complaints regarding land revenue promptly and with full transparency. He instructed all revenue officers to carry out their duties with a strong sense of public service, focusing on delivering relief to the citizens. The camp saw a large number of cases being presented, with the Deputy Commissioner issuing immediate directives to resolve each case without delay, ensuring that participants received real relief from their concerns.