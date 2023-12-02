Returning to home of illegal foreigners continued from KP

PESHAWAR, Dec 02 (APP): The safe returning of the illegal foreigners to their respective homeland continued and 1119 people were sent to Afghanistan via Torkham, said an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

The official said that 28 people were deported through Torkham border and a total of 5032 people were deported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 114 illegal foreigners were deported from Islamabad, 873 from Punjab, and 24 from Azad Kashmir, the official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

The official said that a total of 6043 illegal foreigners were deported from Torkham border and a total of 247,785 people had been deported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan through the same Torkham border.

Like Torkham border, the flow of people going to Afghanistan from other borders is also going on and a total of 3,447 people have been sent to Afghanistan through Angoor Adda border, while 698 people have been sent to Afghanistan from Kharlachi border, the official said.

He disclosed that a total of 2, 51, 961 people were sent to Afghanistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.