Returning of illegal foreigners continue

PESHAWAR, Nov 11 (APP):The process of voluntary return and deportation of illegal foreigners continued on November 10 as well and during the evacuation of 3605 foreigners through the Torkham border on Friday, last.

All of them were sent to Afghanistan, an official of the Interior Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here.

He said till Friday, last 577 families including 1136 men, 810 women and 1453 children were sent to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

He said, a total of 1445 people have been deported from different areas of the country through Torkham border, Interior Department said.

Those deported from Peshawar, Pakistan included 288 from Punjab, 81 from Islamabad, 24 from Azad Kashmir and 1,052 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Home Department official disclosed. A total of 200,018 people have entered Afghanistan from the Torkham border under the program so far, he informed.

He said 3056 foreigners were sent to Afghanistan via Angoor Adda border and a total of 15260 families, 56569 men, 43769 women and 99680 children were sent back through Torkham.

Likewise, a total of 2,000,018 illegal aliens were sent to Afghanistan and a total of 91 foreigners were transferred from Peshawar Transit Center to Torkham border till Friday.