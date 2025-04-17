29.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticRETP, TEVETA, UET Peshawar join hands for promoting economic growth, youth empowerment
Domestic

RETP, TEVETA, UET Peshawar join hands for promoting economic growth, youth empowerment

9
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Apr 17 (APP): Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, on Thursday signed an agreement to foster economic growth and empower youth of the province.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher attended the ceremony as a chief guest while the agreement was signed by Arif Ullah Awan, Project Director RETP; Mansoor Qaisar, Managing Director TEVTA; and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar.
Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha, Country Director for Pakistan at International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Ghulam Nabi Mari, IFAD Coordinator; Prof. Dr. Tahir Khan, Director Institute of Mechatronics UET Peshawar; Amjad Miraj, Project Manager RETP and other senior officials were present on the occasion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan