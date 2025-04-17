RETP, TEVETA, UET Peshawar join hands for promoting economic growth, youth empowerment

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 17 (APP): Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, on Thursday signed an agreement to foster economic growth and empower youth of the province.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher attended the ceremony as a chief guest while the agreement was signed by Arif Ullah Awan, Project Director RETP; Mansoor Qaisar, Managing Director TEVTA; and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar.

Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha, Country Director for Pakistan at International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Ghulam Nabi Mari, IFAD Coordinator; Prof. Dr. Tahir Khan, Director Institute of Mechatronics UET Peshawar; Amjad Miraj, Project Manager RETP and other senior officials were present on the occasion.