Retaining Centre activated to expedite returning of illegal Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP):As the deadline for volunteer repatriation for illegal and unregistered foreigner ended on October 31, the government has activated Retaining Centres with a capacity to hold 2000 individuals at a time at each centre.

According to official sources, the centre had been activated to expedite the process of repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees. Special security arrangements had also been made in the center including installation of CCTV cameras deployment of police personnel, armored vehicles and mobile NADRA registration van.

The medical staff had also been deputed at the centres along with two ambulances.

The illegal foreigners would be brought to the center and presented before the magistrate after their data registration and after completing the legal requirements the Khyber Police would take them to Torkham border for repatriation.