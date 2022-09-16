Resources being utilized for rehabilitation of flood victims : CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Sep 16 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday said that all available resources were being utilized for rehabilitation of the flood victims in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the district presidents of various political parties in Awaran. Provincial Minister Abdul Rasheed Baloch, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

District president of National Party Abid Hussain, district president of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Mir Habibullah and Tehsil president of Jamiat Ulema Islam Khalid Mahmood and other political leaders also met with Chief Minister Balochistan.

They thanked the Chief Minister for his initiatives for the development of the areas of Balochistan including Awaran and other areas and termed the inauguration of the projects and foundation stone lying by him as an important development during the visit of the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, development projects of Awaran, restoration of girls college, construction of Lasbela University campus, expansion of LPG gas plant, construction of Bela Awaran road, permanency of intern teachers and functioning of passport office were discussed.

The Chief Minister said that the expansion of the LPG plant would be discussed with the Sui Southern Gas Company and the federal government and the affected schools would be reconstructed in Qamboora village.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Additional Secretary of the Education Department to send a summary for the permanency of the intern teachers saying that we have to give relief to our people.

He said that due to the recent flood rains, there have been losses in Awaran too, we stand with the people in this hour of difficulty.

The Chief Minister said that he was not the chief minister of a single party or a single district but the whole of Balochistan and all the districts have equal importance for him.

Mr, Bizenjo underlined that in such situations, trials and tribulations be coming to nations, keeping aside all political affiliations and prejudices, public welfare was our first priority.