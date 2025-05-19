Residents urged for precautionary measures amid intense heatwave

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 19 (APP):Rawalpindi currently grapples with a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius which has created challenging conditions for the city’s residents. The continuous rise in temperature, caused by the absence of necessary rainfall has prompted health authorities to issue urgent advisories to mitigate the risks associated with the extreme weather.

Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO District Health Authority Rawalpindi, has emphasized the gravity of the situation and said that the prolonged dry spell has intensified the heat. He urged the citizens to take preventive measures.

“Reduce outdoor activities, particularly during the peak heat hours of the day, regularly use head covers or umbrella while walking in direct sunlight”, he said.

To prevent the adverse effects of the heatwave, Dr. Asif urged the residents to maintain high fluid intake containing electrolytes, prioritizing water and traditional drinks such as Lassi and Shikanjbeen, which help fill up essential salts lost through perspiration.

He also recommended taking multiple cool showers throughout the day to lower body temperature and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The CEO called for special attention to recognize the symptoms of heatstroke, a potentially life-threatening condition.

“In case of an emergency, immediate first aid should be administered by moving the affected person to a shaded area, ensuring proper ventilation, and using cool water sponging to bring down their body temperature before seeking medical assistance”, he said.

The Meteorological Department had earlier issued warnings about the impending heatwave, and local health authorities remain on high alert to address any emergencies.

“Citizens, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and outdoor laborers, have been encouraged to stay informed and adhere to safety measures”, said Dr. Asif Niazi.