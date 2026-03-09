Research vital to tackle Pakistan’s agri challenges:  VC Arid University

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP):Vice Chancellor (VC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, has said that practical research is essential to address Pakistan’s agricultural challenges, particularly water scarcity.

He expressed these views while addressing an international seminar on Climate-Smart Irrigation and Precision Agriculture organized by the university’s Centre for Precision Agriculture.

The seminar was attended by a large number of researchers, faculty members and students who discussed innovative and sustainable approaches for water management in the agriculture sector.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said universities play a key role in the development and promotion of modern technologies that can directly benefit farmers. He added that students’ research activities could help provide practical and innovative solutions for the farming community.

Dr Saad Javed Cheema, an agricultural engineer affiliated with the University of Prince Edward Island, highlighted the growing importance of digital irrigation monitoring systems in modern agriculture.

He said technologies capable of monitoring evapotranspiration and soil moisture in real time help farmers schedule irrigation more effectively and use water resources efficiently.

Speakers at the seminar stressed that precision agriculture technologies integrating sensors, satellite data and digital tools could significantly improve farm management and ensure sustainable agricultural production.