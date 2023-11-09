Research based education vital for societal progress: Governor

MULTAN, Nov 09 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman underscored the paramount importance of research-based education and training as the cornerstone for societal advancement and prosperity.

The Governor expressed these remarks in an insightful third convocation at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University (MNSUA), here on Thursday.

Addressing the students, he highlighted the transformative power of individual capacity building, stressing its positive impact on families, the nation, and humanity.

The event witnessed the conferral of numerous accolades, including gold medals and 2038 degrees bestowed upon graduates.

Balighur Rehman passionately advocated for a holistic approach to education, urging the fusion of training and academic pursuits to propel students forward.

He highlighted the significance of respecting others, polite discourse, need for investment in human resources, and the importance of research in today’s world.

He wished the students to critically assess the accuracy of information on social media before accepting it. He urged students to discourage the spread of hatred.

Baligh stressed that students to check measures for the promotion of education and health. Funds for higher education were raised from 2013 to 2018. Corruption is cancer and the students must examine the report of Amnesty International. The students must engage in well-reasoned debates by upholding respect and dignity.

He also championed the commercialization of research and the promotion of a knowledge-based economy.

Punjab Governor also inaugurated a sports complex costing Rs 250 million to promote healthy activities. Besides this, he also inaugurated the wheat sowing campaign in the varsity. His initiatives align with the mission to develop the institution into a world-class university.

Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Punjab Government, the Higher Education Commission, and philanthropists in the university’s development. Asif remarked that varsity teachers play an important role in the provision of quality education to students.

He shared ambition 15-year ambitious plan to elevate university standards at the international level. The varsity is heading towards a knowledge-based economy, he added.

The occasion was graced by prominent personalities, including academic leaders, government officials, and distinguished guests, marking a significant step towards educational and agricultural advancement in the region.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellors of different universities of the region, officers from south Punjab secretariat and a good number of students were also present.

