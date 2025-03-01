16 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticRescue Service vigilant to help during Ramadan
Domestic

Rescue Service vigilant to help during Ramadan

7
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP):The District Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 has chalked out a comprehensive plan to deal with any expected emergency situation during the month of Ramadan. The personnel specialized in the first aid, firefighting and other services have been assigned duties and directed to remain vigilant for timely response.
Talking to the APP here on Saturday, the spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed that field patrolling and monitoring have been further enhanced to provide 24 hours emergency services to the people.
“People should be careful while using the electrical and Gase appliance during Sehar and Iftar. They must also drive carefully particularly while returning to homes as heavy flow of traffic is generally observed at the same time because of proximity of office timing”, he said while highlighting the increased probability of accidents.
He urged the citizens to timely connect with 1122 services in case of any emergency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan