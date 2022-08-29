Rescue, relief operations of Pak Navy in full swing

SUKKUR, Aug 29 (APP): Pakistan Navy’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations are underway in flood-hit areas of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh on Monday.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations in the several areas including Shikarpur, Mirwah, Faiz Gunj, Noshehroferoze, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Larkana.

Pakistan Navy troops have also distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items, including medicines, to the rain and flood affected people.