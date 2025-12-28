Rescue officials conduct mock drill at Central Jail

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The Rescue 1122 organized a mock drill here on Sunday at the Central Prison to train the warden in skills and techniques which are required during the emergency situations.

The spokesman told that the wardens were trained in the fire fighting techniques, shifting of patients, evacuation of the staff and inmates, and maintaining coordination with different government departments for help.

The trainers emphasized on the need of ensuring swift response during the emergency situations by dividing responsibilities among the available staff.