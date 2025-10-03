Rescue Multan handled 10,224 emergencies in September

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 03 (APP):Rescue 1122 Multan claimed to have responded to 10,224 emergencies in September 2025, rescuing 29,721 victims including medical, road accidents, crime, fire, drowning, and other incidents.

During the month, rescuers also carried out major flood operations along the River Chenab and Sutlej. Thousands of people from Multan, Shujabad, and Jalalpur Pirwala were stated to he evacuated, while food and transport were provided to help affected families return home.

Over 600 rescuers with 201 boats evacuated 39,594 people and 9,012 animals from the flood-hit areas.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian said Rescue 1122 remains fully prepared for the protection of lives and property, urging citizens to dial 1122 only for genuine emergencies and to strictly follow traffic rules.