Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced plans to equip every ambulance of 1122 with life-saving kits, aiming to enhance emergency medical services across the province.

In a meeting with former health minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram, held at the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Saturday, discussions centered on improving treatment for patients, particularly those suffering from heart diseases.

Prof. Dr. Javed Akram donated a life-saving kit to the Emergency Services Department of Punjab, emphasizing the importance of leveraging modern technology for primary angioplasty, a procedure vital in cardiac care.

Expressing gratitude, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer acknowledged the significant contribution, highlighting the project’s feasibility to be presented to the government. The collaborative effort, lauded by Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and other officials present, signifies a concerted push towards better healthcare infrastructure in the province.