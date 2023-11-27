Rescue 1122 tackles 132 emergencies in Dera last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 27 (APP): The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 132 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 106 medical, 22 road accidents, one fire eruption, one violence and two others.

It says that the control room received a total of 24492 emergency calls including 5261 for information or drop calls and 19099 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 21 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted from the hospital to another hospital within the district.

The service spokesman says that the rescue 1122 teams are always fully equipped with all necessary equipment and have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.