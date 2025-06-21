Rescue 1122 Station inaugurated at Jaurian

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 21 (APP): The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) officially inaugurated its new Jaurian Rescue Station in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The ceremony was led by chief guest Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz, MPA. This new facility will enhance emergency response capabilities for residents in Chak Beli Khan and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the event, Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz appreciated Rescue 1122 for the professional preparedness and dedication.

“The services of Rescue 1122 are a model for Punjab. This new station will provide timely and high-quality emergency support to the local community, ensuring help reaches every citizen in times of need”, he said.

Engr. Sibghtullah, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, highlighted the organization’s commitment.

“Rescue 1122 has been tirelessly protecting lives and property across various regions”, he said adding that the organization would extend the same swift and effective emergency services to Chak Beli Khan and its surrounding areas.

The chief guest, the District Emergency Officer, Rescue officers, and staff visited the Jaurian Rescue Station and inspected its emergency vehicles to ensure operational readiness.