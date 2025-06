- Advertisement -

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, Jun 10 (APP):The Rescue 1122 responded to over 60 emergency cases during eid holidays.

Rescue In-charge , Nowshera Virkan, Irfan Musa said the emergencies included road accidents, medical cases and others adding over 90 persons rescued in different incidents during the said period.

He said the recued staff provided services round the clock to save precious lives during the holidays.