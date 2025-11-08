Rescue 1122 responds to multiple emergencies across DIKhan

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan, Nov 08 (APP): Rescue 1122 teams in Dera Ismail Khan carried out a series of emergency operations on Saturday, responding swiftly to several road traffic accidents, a violence case, and a major fire incident, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the control room first received information regarding a road traffic accident on Multan Road near Baloch Hotel. Following the alert, an ambulance along with medical staff was immediately dispatched to the site, where two motorcyclists identified as Farman of Mandi Town and Saqib of Mir Ali were found injured after a collision between two motorbikes. The injured were provided first aid and shifted to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, the control room received an emergency call regarding a violent altercation at Qureshi Mor. A man named Ibrahim sustained head injuries after being struck with an iron rod. The medical response team reached the location promptly, provided immediate treatment, and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Separately, a road accident was reported near Himmat Adda, where Advocate Akhtar Saeed was injured. Rescue personnel stabilised the victim on the spot before transporting him to the hospital.

Later, a collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on Bhakkar Road, resulting in injuries to a man identified as Waqas, a resident of Bhakkar. He was administered first aid and moved to the hospital.

Another accident on the same road involved a car and a Qingqi rickshaw, leaving the rickshaw driver, 70-year-old Asad Khan of Gandi Ashiq, seriously injured. Rescue teams reached the location, provided onsite medical assistance, and shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at a warehouse near the Radio Station. Responding to the control room’s alert, Rescue 1122’s firefighting unit rushed to the scene. Due to the intensity of the blaze, an additional fire vehicle and staff were deployed. The teams managed to contain and fully extinguish the fire after a coordinated 40-minute operation. No loss of life was reported.

The spokesperson said Rescue 1122’s timely interventions in all incidents helped prevent further damage and ensured the safe transfer of affected individuals to hospitals.