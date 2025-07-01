Rescue 1122 responds to 585 emergencies in June

- Advertisement -

LOWER DIR, Jul 01 (APP):Rescue 1122 Lower Dir on Tuesday released its performance report for the month of June 2025, highlighting its emergency response efforts across the district.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 585 emergencies during the month, providing assistance to 508 injured individuals and patients.

The breakdown of incidents includes 60 road traffic accidents, 206 medical emergencies, 53 fire-related incidents, five cases involving violence and gunshot injuries, five drowning incidents, one explosion, and 40 recovery operations and other miscellaneous emergencies.

Additionally, 215 patients, referred by doctors, were transported to various hospitals within and outside the district.

The Rescue 1122 control room received a total of 6,670 calls in June, many of which were categorized as unnecessary or fake.