Rescue 1122 responds to 219,437 emergencies in June

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, on Tuesday reviewing the monthly performance report, said that Rescue 1122 responded to 219,437 emergencies and rescued 221,630 across the province in June 2025.

Presiding over the performance review meeting at ESD Headquarters, Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed serious concern over the high number of road traffic crashes (41,384), fire incidents (3,223), and drowning emergencies (159) during the month. Senior officials, including Heads of Departmental Wings and the Deputy Director Operations, attended the meeting, while Divisional and District Emergency Officers joined via video link to present district-wise performance and case studies.

The deputy director (Operations) briefed the secretary that of the total emergencies, 146,200 were medical, while other major categories included 5,694 fall/slip cases, 5,039 childbirth-related calls, 4,807 crime incidents, and 2,471 occupational injuries.

Additional emergencies included 1,574 electrocution cases, 1,609 animal rescues, 394 burn incidents, 92 structural collapses, and 6,791 miscellaneous cases. Rescue teams also responded to 143 storm-related emergencies, rescuing 144 people; however, 22 lives were lost due to adverse weather conditions.

According to official data, 370 fatalities were reported in the 41,384 road accidents, with Lahore topping the list with 7,318 incidents and 24 deaths, followed by Faisalabad (2,754), Multan (2,553), Gujranwala (2,211), Sheikhupura (1,487), and Rawalpindi (1,321).

Fire incidents were also concentrated in urban centers, with 667 in Lahore, 220 in Rawalpindi, 205 in Faisalabad, 146 in Multan, 136 in Gujranwala, and 118 in Sialkot.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer urged the public to exercise caution during the monsoon season. “Avoid contact with electric poles, switches, and exposed appliances during rain, and refrain from entering flooded areas. Regular checks of rooftops and drainage systems can help prevent rain-related accidents,” he advised.