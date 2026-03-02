Rescue 1122 responds to 147 emergencies in a week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 02 (APP):Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat responded to a total of 147 different emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Bilal Afridi.

According to spokesman, during this period, it safely shifted 135 patients to hospitals and providing first aid and medical assistance to several others during these emergencies.

He said the control room received a total of 2,750 calls during the week, including 1,343 fake or unnecessary calls and 1,260 informational calls.

The reported emergencies included 119 medical cases, 10 road traffic accidents, 14 incidents of fighting and gunshot injuries, and three fire incidents.

In all cases, professional services were provided, ensuring immediate medical care and safe transportation of patients.

Additionally, under referral service, Rescue 1122 responded to 46 emergencies. Ten patients were shifted within the district, while 36 were transferred from one district to another.

Overall, 50 patients benefited from the referral service during the reporting period.

He said Rescue 1122 always remains fully prepared to handle any emergency situation and urged citizens to avoid making fake or unnecessary calls to ensure timely assistance for those in genuine need.