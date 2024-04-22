Rescue 1122 recovers four children, man alive from rubbles of BHU roof

Rescue 1122
PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP):The teams of Rescue 1122 here on Monday pulled out four children and a man alive from rubble of the roof of a temporarily built hospital (BHU) for Afghan refugees in Badhabair area.
According to the spokesman of Rescue-1122, the roof of BHU which was affected due to recent widespread rains in the province, caved in all of a sudden and buried the children and a person standing underneath.
He said that all the children and the man were recovered safely and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital after the first aid treatment.

